The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Fight or die moment': Witness describes alleged home invasion to court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 18 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Fight or die moment': Witness describes alleged home invasion to court
'Fight or die moment': Witness describes alleged home invasion to court

A Warrnambool man says he found himself in a "fight or die moment" during an alleged home invasion that left one man with his intestines spilling from his stomach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.