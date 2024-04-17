'Fight or die moment': Witness describes alleged home invasion to court

A Warrnambool man says he found himself in a "fight or die moment" during an alleged home invasion that left one man with his intestines spilling from his stomach.
William Giblin, Coby Bock, Nakita Keutenius, Bailey Sutcliffe and Bailey Bushell appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, for the first day of a two-day committal hearing.
The group was charged in late 2023 with serious offences following an alleged violent home invasion at a Denny Street address during September that year.
Mr Sutcliffe pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of aggravated burglary with an offensive weapon, affray and two counts of common law assault. His remaining charges were struck out and he will face a plea hearing in the county court in June.
The man's stomach was allegedly slashed open during the alleged armed home raid.
A lawyer for Ms Keutenius said her case had also resolved and it was adjourned off to a date in May for a summary jurisdiction application, which if granted would allow her case to remain in the lower court.
During the committal hearing the court heard a witness had visited his friend at his Denny Street home while on his lunch break during September 2023.
The court heard the witness had been there for about 45 minutes when a man let himself in and walked to the lounge room while armed with a tyre iron.
The witness said he and his friend jumped up from the couch while the occupant's girlfriend fled into a spare room.
He said a group then entered the house, guessing there was "about five-plus" people but admitted he did not do a head count.
The witness agreed he had a struggle with another man, believed to be Mr Sutcliffe, at the entrance way to the kitchen, and that he was holding the hood of his jumper over the top of his head.
The court heard the witness kneed Mr Sutcliffe in the ribs, leading him to lift up his jumper.
The witness agreed it was at that moment he noticed the man's intestines were hanging out.
It is not alleged the witness inflicted the serious injury.
The witness agreed he told police in his statement it was a "fight or die moment", that it was obvious the people were there to inflict serious damage and that once it "kicked off", the group could have killed them.
The hearing will continue on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.