'So happy': New $39.6m aged care centre edges closer with build, donations

In-ground works for a new aged care facility in Camperdown are almost complete while community fundraising for the project nears the half-way point.
Concrete slabs are about to be poured at the $39.6 million Merindah Lodge redevelopment after stage one lift and stairwell works finished.
It comes as Beyond Bank's community development manager Grant Howland on Thursday, April 18, presented appeal manager Suzan Morey with a $5000 contribution to the project.
That would go towards equipping and furnishing one of the 36 ensuite bedrooms - at a cost of $9200 each, eight of the 34 rooms are now fully funded by donors. The two special purpose bedrooms which required $15,200 each to be fully equipped and furnished have also been donor-funded.
"As a customer-owned bank focused on strengthening the communities we operate in, we're delighted to throw our support behind South West Healthcare's appeal," Mr Howland said.
"This facility will no doubt enrich the wellbeing of our local community members in aged care."
Ms Morey said she was thrilled with the fundraising progress.
"It's five weeks to the day since we launched our $562,000 appeal to help furnish and equip this wonderful new facility we're building for some of the most vulnerable members of our community to live their best lives in, and we're so happy with how it's going," she said.
"We're just $22,000 short of hitting the half-way mark. Additional to Beyond Bank's very generous $5000 gift, other wonderful donations we've recently received include $2000 from Warrnambool's Timor Street SUPA IGA, $1000 from Camperdown's Neville Wilson and $443 from the money made by Merindah Lodge's Easter Egg Raffle."
South West Healthcare now has until mid-next year when it opens the new facility to raise the remaining $330,000.
Next to the hospital, the new facility will replace the existing 48-year-old Merindah Lodge, officially opened in 1976.
Inside the new space will be a cafe, gym, reflection space, and hair and nail salon. Outside, there will be a kitchen garden, purpose-built aged care exercise circuit and multiple spaces for families and friends to come together.
