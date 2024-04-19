Koroit home offers picture postcard views

"This family home and lifestyle property would suit people that like space to roam, time at home relaxing, and have an interest in acreage, whether it be for horses, sheep, pets and horticulture," says selling agent Jeremy Gleeson.
"Plus, who wouldn't love ocean views and looking over Tower Hill."
The well-maintained house has double glazed windows throughout, a well-established garden and flexible options for a family. There are three carpeted living areas, with electric wall heating, blockout blinds and garden views.
The main bedroom is complemented by a large, bright bathroom (with a bath and shower) and walk-in robe. The remaining three bedrooms have built-in robes, floor-to-ceiling windows and blockout blinds, with one of the bedrooms including a built-in desk. Close by is the family bathroom and a laundry with generous storage space.
The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, dishwasher, electric oven, tall pantry and ample cabinetry. A north-facing verandah and deck enhances the entertainment possibilities and outdoor living.
The two acre property is sheltered by established trees and has fenced paddocks, water troughs, shelter sheds, and access to bore water with a recently installed new pump.
Adding to this is an extra large two-car lock-up garage with remote doors and a toilet, and a 36,000 litre freshwater tank.
This property is only 15 minutes from Port Fairy and Warrnambool, and is conveniently located in the quaint village of Koroit.
The township has access to essential services, along with great cafes, restaurants, a large supermarket, primary schools, pharmacy, pubs, sporting reserve and playgrounds.
Nature walks and the delights of Tower Hill Wildlife Reserve are only a short drive away, as well as the enchanting shores of the Killarney swimming and fishing coastline.
Don't miss the chance to pursue your outdoor hobbies, embrace sustainable living, or whatever else captures your imagination. Contact the agency for more details and to arrange an inspection.
