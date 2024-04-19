The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Koroit home offers picture postcard views

By House of the Week
April 19 2024 - 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit home offers picture postcard views
Koroit home offers picture postcard views
  • 461 Koroit-Port Fairy Road, Koroit
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • Expressions of interest close May 15
  • Agency: Gleeson Real Estate
  • Agent: Jeremy Gleeson 0431 767 855
  • Inspect: By appointment
  • With breathtaking views of Tower Hill and the Southern Ocean from the upstairs living area, this week's House of the Week is truly something special.

"This family home and lifestyle property would suit people that like space to roam, time at home relaxing, and have an interest in acreage, whether it be for horses, sheep, pets and horticulture," says selling agent Jeremy Gleeson.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.