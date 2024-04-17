The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Rammed the Jacks': Woman pleads guilty to south-west crime spree

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 17 2024 - 1:26pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cobden CBD. Picture file
The Cobden CBD. Picture file

A woman messaged a friend saying she had "just rammed the Jacks" in the moments after she drove at an unmarked police car to avoid being arrested.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.