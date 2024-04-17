'Rammed the Jacks': Woman pleads guilty to south-west crime spree

A woman messaged a friend saying she had "just rammed the Jacks" in the moments after she drove at an unmarked police car to avoid being arrested.
Police had been monitoring the mobile phone of Corrine Mora, 29, of Cobden, who was wanted for an alleged crime spree across the south-west.
She pleaded guilty to offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 17, 2024, after making a successful application for the charges to be heard in a lower court.
The woman will learn her fate on July 5 with magistrate Simon Guthrie deferring sentence so Mora can continue her progress in rehab, and undergo a neuropsychologist assessment for a potential acquired brain injury.
Mora's lawyer conceded the offending was serious but said it occurred in the context of a methamphetamine addiction stemming from a traumatic incident a decade ago.
The court heard Mora failed to return a white LDV van she had borrowed from a friend in Terang on September 19, 2023, and used it to steal petrol from a Warrnambool service station.
It was reported stolen on September 21.
Then on September 24 a silver Toyota Prado was stolen from a Simpson property.
The court heard the stolen white van was captured on CCTV attending the property with an unidentified person who stole the Prado.
Mora's phone pinged off a cell tower in Simpson at the time.
The Prado was left abandoned in Jancourt East after becoming bogged and a subsequent search of the car found Mora's fingerprint inside.
The woman's phone then pinged in Camperdown at the same time a burglary occurred at the Camperdown Turf Club, where alcohol, club memberships and keys were stolen.
Members of the Victoria Police western region crime squad attempted to intercept Mora who was driving on Old Coach Road in Princetown on September 28.
But she drove around them and headed west before approaching a bridge surrounded with temporary fencing.
Two unmarked police cars stopped either side of her car and stop sticks, which deflate tyres, were placed on the road.
Mora drove over the sticks, impacting two tyres, and she was demanded to get out of the car but she didn't.
Instead she reversed, hitting a fence before quickly accelerating towards the parked police car.
She struck the car, forcing it off the road and allowing her to evade police.
The woman then drove to Ecklin South where more stop sticks were placed.
That caused the car to collide with a tree.
She got out of the car and ran to the passenger seat of a random vehicle, where she was arrested.
The court heard in the moments before Mora was arrested she had sent a Snapchat message to a Colac associate saying she'd "just rammed the Jacks" and police had "wrecked" her car.
"That's one way to get away from them," the associate allegedly replied.
The court heard a subsequent search of Mora's car located items stolen from the turf club.
Mora also admitted breaching court orders, fleeing police at speed during November 2022 and handling stolen goods in July 2023.
The latter offending related to her being found in possession of a large quantity of items, including jewellery and bank books, which were stolen during a burglary at a Cobden home.
The woman had served more than 150 days in pre-sentence detention before her release on bail earlier this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.