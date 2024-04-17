'We declare everything no matter what': Rule change to councillor gifts

Warrnambool City councillors will have to declare every gift they receive "no matter what" under new rules.
Until now, gifts worth less than $100 have been exempt from the councillors' gift policy and didn't need to be declared.
Cr Debbie Arnott said the most substantive change in the updated policy was the removal of the ability to accept "token gifts" valued at $100 or less.
"That includes hospitality of $50 or less without making a declaration," she said.
"This has all been done to provide greater transparency."
Cr Arnott said the new policy would provide safeguards against any improper conduct.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said a recent government report into a Melbourne-based council highlighted where gifts could become a corruption risk.
"Not tightening this type of policy probably can result in some danger and risk," she said.
Cr Paspaliaris said the existing policy had been considered "satisfactory" but the update tightened the rules.
"It just means we declare everything no matter what," she said.
Mayor Ben Blain said taking away the $100 threshold in the policy meant "every councillor must report every gift".
He said it added to the transparency and led to better outcomes for the community to hold the council to account.
Under the rule changes, the gifts can still be accepted when appropriate to do so but they must now be declared.
The policy was passed unanimously.
