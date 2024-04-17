The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Push for more CCTV to curb abusive behaviour in CBD

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
April 18 2024 - 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are calls for more CCTV cameras in Warrnambool. Picture file
There are calls for more CCTV cameras in Warrnambool. Picture file

There is a push to install more security cameras in Warrnambool following reports of parents with children being abused in the street and concerns about people defecating in the CBD.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.