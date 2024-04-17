Push for more CCTV to curb abusive behaviour in CBD

There is a push to install more security cameras in Warrnambool following reports of parents with children being abused in the street and concerns about people defecating in the CBD.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris told the council meeting there was ongoing funding applications to governments for "vital" CCTV system to be installed in the Lava Street precinct.
"This has been identified on numerous occasions by Victoria police as an area in need," Cr Paspaliaris said.
She said the council relied on external funding sources to install CCTV, which had been effective in assisting with catching and prosecuting offenders.
"Most believed in the benefits of the CCTV installation," she said.
Councillors unanimously adopted an updated CCTV policy at its public meeting on April 8, 2024.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said updating the policy - which was due for review - was a "no brainer".
"It's clearly welcomed by lots of different agencies including VicPol," he said.
Concerns about people defecating, and abusing parents with children outside a CBD business were raised during a recent CCTV steering committee meeting, the council's meeting agenda reveals.
That meeting was also told the council regularly received complaints from the owners of small boats at the breakwater about people jumping off the breakwater and climbing in the dinghies.
"These issues are being further investigated as priority areas and for the suitability as future locations should funding become available," the council agenda says.
The most recent camera to be installed was at Levys Point Beach in July 2022.
