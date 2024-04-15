Volunteers get hands dirty to cash in 40,000 cans disposed at festival

It can be a dirty and repetitive task but a group of Port Fairy volunteers were willing to do it to support the town's much-loved folk festival.
Volunteers have sorted about 40,000 cans, which were collected during the 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival.
Now they have the mammoth task of processing the cans to redeem 10 cents per item, which will help the festival provide funding to community events and organisations through its grants program.
Port Fairy Folk Festival committee member Robyn Stewart said there had been a number of people who had put their hands up to help.
She said it was hoped the cans may result in a cash injection of up to $4000 but some of the cans are unable to be processed because they're crushed.
"It's going to be a big effort this week and next week," she said.
"We're very grateful to everyone and all help is greatly accepted."
It's the first year the festival has been able to cash in from the collection of cans after the state government introducing the container deposit scheme on November 1, 2023.
Another south-west event will also pay dividends for the Rotary Club of Warrnambool Central.
It has teamed with the Warrnambool Racing Club to collect cans disposed of during the upcoming three-day May Racing Carnival.
The charity is expected to make up to $15,000 from collecting cans and bottles at race meetings and events held at the racecourse.
