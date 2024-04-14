Footballers celebrate as hoodoos broken across different leagues

SOME victories are more sweeter than others.
Two clubs - Hampden side Cobden and Warrnambool and District outfit Old Collegians - know the feeling after breaking hoodoos on Saturday, April 13.
The Bombers recorded their first win at Victoria Park in 11 years after beating Koroit while the Warriors belted out the song for the first time in 630 days when they defeated Timboon Demons.
Cobden coach Brody Mahoney said it was a special result.
"I think me and Angus Uwland were the only two players who had won at Koroit out of the whole team," he said.
Old Collegians co-coached Ben van de Camp hopes the breakthrough victory is a sign of things to come for the Davidson Oval-based club.
"As I said to the guys after the game, this could be what really starts something now. It's just about belief," he said.
The two wins were among a host of interesting round two results across both competitions.
Until next round,
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Sports reporter
