'Awesome feeling': Teenager wins gold medal in record-breaking performance

Emerging Warrnambool runner Layla Watson says she walks away from the Australian Athletics Championships extremely proud of her achievements after clinching a memorable gold medal for Victoria.
The exciting teenager soared to glory on Saturday, April 13 in the 4x400m final in Adelaide alongside Bella Pasquali, Ida Laherty and Sophia Gregorevic, breaking two records along the way in the blistering time of 3:40.92.
New Zealand finished second in the race, with New South Wales rounding out the podium in third and Western Australia finishing fourth.
Watson, 18, who runs for renowned Warrnambool stable DPS, said it was a wonderful way to cap off a successful championship after also running seventh in her individual under 20 400 metre final on Friday, April 12.
"My final (relay) run probably wasn't one of my best to be honest, it wasn't bad but not the best one I'd say," she told The Standard.
"Going into the relay, all four of us girls knew going into it we'd made the final with Sophia coming second and Bella coming third, so we knew we were a good shot of winning.
"To put it all together on the day and break the two records and win the gold was amazing, it was an awesome feeling.
"We did so well. The four of us race against each other quite often, we're all quite close in age and to be able to put it all together, we're extremely happy.
"Overall, it was just a great weekend to be involved in. I'm really happy with how I went and obviously winning gold with the team."
With a college stint at Southern Illinois University looming in a few months, Watson said she was looking forward to putting the feet up for a quick break before launching back into her training.
"The season is over for me now, I'll have a little break and then get back into it in a few weeks I reckon and get back to training," she said.
"I'm obviously heading over to America in August which is really exciting so I'm hoping to get over there in reasonable shape."
