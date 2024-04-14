The Standard
'Awesome feeling': Teenager wins gold medal in record-breaking performance

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 14 2024 - 11:42am, first published 11:40am
Warrnambool teenager Layla Watson (second from left) with her teammates after winning gold in the 4x400m relay. Picture supplied
Emerging Warrnambool runner Layla Watson says she walks away from the Australian Athletics Championships extremely proud of her achievements after clinching a memorable gold medal for Victoria.

Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

