City loses a true inspiration

A career in journalism, like any profession or trade, has its pros and cons. One of the best aspects is meeting people - all sorts of people - characters, rogues, academics, politicians, athletes, entertainers, criminals, good Samaritans and downright good folk.
Some make us laugh, challenge us and annoy us but that's part of the job. It's a privilege to meet some gems.
In my 33-year career I have met a lot of genuine people.
Sadly, next Wednesday, we will bid farewell to a community champion - Andrew Suggett.
He worked tirelessly in the community to improve our city and the lives of those around him, whether he knew them well or not. In 2000 he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and with an incredible sense of humility and humour, he made supporting others with the condition a focus. He championed fundraisers, he organised walks and he remained incredibly active. He loved his golf, he was a former Warrnambool Golf Club president, he was an artist and a long-time Rotary member, which of course helps the community.
He was chairman of the Rotary House project, ambitious at the time, which saw a house built to accommodate families for patients from outside the south-west who were undergoing medical treatment in Warrnambool. That pic above is of him turning the first sod in 2012.
Professor David Finkelstein, head of the Parkinson's Disease Laboratory at Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health and the University of Melbourne, led tributes. Andrew was on the Board of Parkinson's Victoria (now Fight Parkinson's) between 2011 and 2017, where he oversaw work to incorporate the latest research and treatment practices in regional Victoria.
"Andrew was a force driven to do good for others," he said.
"I learnt so much about the personal impact of Parkinson's from Andrew. He made light of the difficulties and made us all laugh with his poignant anecdotes."
He was an incredible person. He was an Order of Australia Medal recipient and last year was named Victoria's senior of the year. His energy, passion and drive needs to be permanently remembered and people closer to him, no doubt, will have ideas of appropriate ways to do so.
This week we also lost one of our own, former The Standard journalist Pat Connelly. Pat was a character, he loved telling stories. He was always willing to help younger journos finding their way. But there was one story that captivated him most - the mystery of the Mahogany Ship. Pat devoted more than 20 years of his retirement to the Mahogany Ship legend, writing books, numerous stories about the ancient wreck, was involved in searches and digs, and organised a public symposium on the subject.
My thoughts go out to both Andrew and Pat's families at this time.
Both were genuine people I am better for knowing.
Greg Best
Editor, The Standard
