City loses a true inspiration

He worked tirelessly in the community to improve our city and the lives of those around him, whether he knew them well or not. In 2000 he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and with an incredible sense of humility and humour, he made supporting others with the condition a focus. He championed fundraisers, he organised walks and he remained incredibly active. He loved his golf, he was a former Warrnambool Golf Club president, he was an artist and a long-time Rotary member, which of course helps the community.

