Apprentice's stolen ute found but tools have gone missing

A Warrnambool apprentice is delighted to get his stolen Holden Rodeo ute back, but his tools were taken out of the tray.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said a 2007 gold Holden dual cab tray ute, which contained tool boxes, was stolen from Warrnambool's Windsor Court overnight on Wednesday, April 10.
The ute was then located at Wickham Road in Woolsthorpe on Thursday afternoon, but tools had been stolen from the tray boxes.
Sergeant Day said it was believed the ute had been dumped at Woolsthorpe early Thursday morning.
"The apprentice's mother then got on social media in an attempt to find the stolen ute," he said.
"She did a really good job and someone got in touch saying he thought he had seen the ute on Thursday morning. He checked later that day and the ute was still there."
Sergeant Day said the ute was not damaged but the tools had been stolen.
"The apprentice was very pleased to get the ute back but disappointed that his tools were gone," he said.
"Clearly there would have been another vehicle involved to pick up the ute thief from Woolsthorpe.
"We are requesting that anyone who saw that gold coloured 2007 Holden Rodeo dual cab tray ute during the wee hours of Thursday morning, or who has CCTV footage or dash camera footage, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
