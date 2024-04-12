The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Apprentice's stolen ute found but tools have gone missing

AT
By Andrew Thomson
April 13 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A gold 2007 Holden Rodeo tray ute - similar to this file image, was stolen from Warrnambool's Windsor Court and found in Woolsthorpe.
A gold 2007 Holden Rodeo tray ute - similar to this file image, was stolen from Warrnambool's Windsor Court and found in Woolsthorpe.

A Warrnambool apprentice is delighted to get his stolen Holden Rodeo ute back, but his tools were taken out of the tray.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.