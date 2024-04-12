Teenager named in Vic Country under 18 trial after strong start to season

An emerging Hampden league prospect will look to put his best foot forward in front of AFL recruiters after being selected in a Vic Country versus Vic Metro under 18 trial match this weekend.
Koroit's Mitch Lloyd will turn out for Vic Country on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Avalon Airport Oval in the second of two trial matches to be played at the venue on the day after an impressive start to the Coates Talent League season for the GWV Rebels.
The 192cm key defender has held down full-back for the Rebels across the first three matches of the season after a positional switch over the off-season.
He has been named in the best two times already this year.
Lloyd recently told The Standard he was embracing his move to the backline after playing the 2023 as a key forward.
"I have liked the move so far, it's been quite enjoyable. You get to see the play unfold and it's a challenge playing on their forwards and I get to use my skills I know as a forward and (do) the things the forwards don't like," he said.
Developing Cobden ruck Flynn Penry wasn't considered for selection as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Potential number one draft pick, Finn O'Sullivan from Koroit, is a member of the AFL National Academy and is recovering from a fractured thumb so hasn't been named in the team either.
The pair, are however, expected to be fit in time for the under 18 national championships which begins in May and runs until August.
