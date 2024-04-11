'Huge boost': south-west cricket club to replace turf wicket square

The Nirranda Cricket Club is confident its redeveloped ground and brand new turf wicket at Port Campbell Recreation Reserve can be a "showpiece" venue for south-west cricket.
The club will completely replace the existing turf wicket with a new square, the same material used on the MCG practice wickets and the Junction Oval, which is the current home of Cricket Victoria.
It's also the same material used for fellow Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club Northern Raiders' new turf wicket which has been hailed as one of the most impressive in the region.
It will also renovate the existing ground, removing the pipe fence from around the oval, with plans to have it up and running for the start of next cricket season.
Club president Michael Walsh confirmed the Knights were hopeful it would be ready in time for next season, with financial support from Port Campbell Recreation Reserve's Committee of Management.
"At this stage it's weather permitting but it's very exciting, work will begin shortly," he said.
"I've already spoken to veterans cricket, the WDCA, I can see a lot of use for it at junior country week level, even WDCA finals down the track.
"It also opens up the possibility of interstate veterans cricket clubs playing games at Port Campbell due to the area being known Australia wide as a major tourist attraction.
"It's huge for the club and the community. The grass and the deck are of brilliant quality so we're looking forward to seeing how it turns out.
"This is a huge boost for both the Nirranda Cricket Club as well as the local Port Campbell community."
