Health additions to migration agreement key to helping service recruit specialists

South West Healthcare has welcomed the addition of a number of occupations on the Designated Area Migration Agreement.
Surgeon, general practitioner, psychiatrist, podiatrist, dentist, midwife, anaesthetist and dietitian are among the new additions.
The health service has struggled to fill a number of key roles in the past due to skills shortages, with its general medical clinic operating without a GP for more than six months in the past.
South West Healthcare's people and culture executive director Sheron Cook welcomed the recent addition of a number of health occupations.
"South West Healthcare welcome the addition of health professions such as surgeons, midwives and GPs into the DAMA agreement after advocating for their inclusion," Ms Cook said.
"Inclusion of these professionals particularly assists in attracting hard to recruit specialists.
"We've been fortunate to benefit from recruitment though both the DAMA program, our own sponsorship arrangements and our ongoing focus on recruiting staff closer to home.
"The addition of these roles and our access to them continues to complement our recruitment and retention strategy accompanied by our attendance at local job expos, providing the opportunity for South West Healthcare to showcase our diverse range of services to prospective employees."
In April 2023, South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser told The Standard recruitment could be challenging.
"South West Healthcare is constantly recruiting medical specialists to ensure that we are able to provide a broad range of services to our community," he said.
"This is something that is ongoing and will continue to be until such time that we have a full complement, (however this is likely to take years with current recruiting challenges across Australia). We continue to pursue all avenues to recruit specialists and staffing, particularly areas where we are below our ideal levels."
The service has a range of vacancies listed on its website including dietitian, a psychologist for Hamilton and a number of nursing positions.
A shortage of GPs is also something experienced at other south-west clinics.
In October 2023, King Street Medical Clinic practice manager Anita Singh told The Standard the clinic had found it challenging to recruit doctors.
"Unfortunately with Warrnambool's expanding population, the number of GPs is still lacking.
"This is a long-standing issue and there are no signs the shortage will ease anytime soon," she said at the time.
In the same month, The Standard reported a busy practice was offering a $25,000 sign-on bonus for doctors.
