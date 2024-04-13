'It's a combination I want to run:' Attacking options please winning coach

Warrnambool coach Kate Lindsey knows versatility is the key to winning Hampden league netball matches.
It's why she was thrilled to see the combination of goal attack Amy Wormald and goal shooter Carly Peake work in the Blues' 73-49 round two win against Port Fairy at Gardens Oval on Saturday, April 13.
Wormald, who was best on court, sank 63 goals.
The former Warrnambool Mermaids basketball teammates played three quarters in those roles before Peake, who has returned to the Blues this season, slotted into centre in the final term.
"Without Eva (Ryan), we just had to juggle for the first couple of weeks and what Carly does is she creates really good space for Amy so although she's not a natural goalie in terms of putting up a big volume, she works really well and takes the pressure off Amy," Lindsey said.
Lindsey expects teenager Ryan play goal shooter when she returns from Victorian under-17 duties, giving Warrnambool enviable height in attack alongside Wormald.
Ryan is also capable of holding down a key defensive post, meaning the Wormald and Peake combination could be used frequently too.
"It creates a couple of headaches for us. It's a combination I want to run, I want to see Amy and Eva in there together," Lindsey said.
"Eva has actually been playing in defence for (the) state the last couple of weeks so (we'll be) transitioning her back into something more familiar but we're also aware where he future lays in the state pathway.
"If they're looking at her defensively then as a club we need to support that and give her time down there as well."
Lindsey, who praised midcourter Sarah Smith for her performance, said Wormald was dynamic.
"She was outstanding. She's a player who identified a few aspects of her game last week (in round one) she wasn't happy with, in particular her accuracy, and that was something today she really improved on," she said.
"Her work rate around the court (was immense), she was always available, she was posting up, she was pulling in rebounds. She was doing all those little things a team player does."
Port Fairy coach Lisa Arundell saw patches of promise from the Seagulls.
Their ability to score - led by Jessika Tobin-Salzman with 34 - was pleasing but they struggled to play out four quarters.
"We're just testing out our combinations and working out what's best," she said.
"I felt we experimented a bit today and there was some really good things to come out of it - Emma Stacey going into defence for the first time in a few years was fantastic...and Jemmah (Lambevski) also going into goal keeper."
Emily Forrest, who is recovering from an ACL injury, came up from division one to play in goals.
"The rolling subs are fabulous because it meant I could rest her every now and then," Arundell said.
