'It's a great privilege': Why new captain-coach is bullish about future

Incoming Dennington captain-coach Ben Rantall says the club doesn't need to "reinvent the wheel" as it looks to break back into Warrnambool and District Cricket Association finals next season.
The gun pace bowler will replace club legend and dad Mick in the coaching role and batter Shannon Beks as captain.
Rantall, who works as a financial advisor in Warrnambool, said he was excited by the opportunity to lead the club into the future after returning last season after a year off and a stint with West Warrnambool.
"It's the first opportunity for me to take on a role like this at a senior level, it's obviously a great privilege being involved with the club as a junior and being back and forth at a senior level," he told The Standard.
"It's very exciting. From my perspective coming through the ranks, a captain-coach has a big impact on the development of the club so if I can have a positive spin on that it'd be great.
"In terms of my leadership, I don't think we need to reinvent the wheel, it's just building on what's already established and maybe looking at new ways to improve our on-field performance.
"I want to make sure it's a good environment both on and off the field."
The 26-year-old, who played in South Warrnambool's Hampden league premiership team last season, said he would lean on his dad next season while confirming Beks would take a step back and focus on his playing.
"He'll (Mick) still help with support in the background, particularly with the bowling group," he said.
"As for Shannon, he did a wonderful job over the last few years.
"Playing finals the year before and narrowly missing out this year, we just sat down and discussed that and the vision going forward.
"He was happy to hand the reins over to that extent but his on-field leadership is quite high."
Rantall, who took 29 wickets at 17.55 from his 13 division matches in the 2023-24 season, said he was confident the majority of the division one group would re-commit and was actively in the hunt for ways to bolster the list.
"It's a good core group in all divisions and the junior systems are tracking along nicely," he said.
"We do have a group to build on and we'll explore all avenues but we need to make sure we get good people to our club.
"On-field, I think if any area needs to improve is consistency with our batting. Being able to absorb pressure moments in games where it's there for the taking is going to be a big focus for us this off-season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.