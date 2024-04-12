Tackle Shack: Solid winds change water quality as cold conditions creep in

The Glenelg River is super high also and is very close to opening thanks to the water being right up into the car parks and it being very difficult to launch boats. The fishing has been very good for bream though while the water has been up. Bream Master SA held a Hobie comp on the weekend and the winner Dylan Pace caught some great fish over two days to weigh his best six that went 5.71kg. All these fish were caught on a Outback Breamer Bait cast under jetties and boats up the system.

