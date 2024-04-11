The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Popular eatery to close after business 'destroyed' by COVID-19 pandemic

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated April 11 2024 - 5:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Malady is disappointed the business he has run for years - The Wharf in Port Fairy - has been forced to close its doors.
Sean Malady is disappointed the business he has run for years - The Wharf in Port Fairy - has been forced to close its doors.

A business operator in Port Fairy says he has been forced to close the doors after his request for a rent reduction fell on deaf ears.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.