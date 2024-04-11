Popular eatery to close after business 'destroyed' by COVID-19 pandemic

A business operator in Port Fairy says he has been forced to close the doors after his request for a rent reduction fell on deaf ears.
Wayne and Sean Malady opened The Wharf restaurant in Port Fairy in 2018.
Wayne said the response to the business, which is run by his brother Sean, had been phenomenal.
"We had great support and I don't think there are too many better locations," Wayne said.
However, he said the COVID-19 pandemic had made the business almost unviable.
"COVID-19 destroyed us - like it has a lot of businesses," Wayne said.
The business will open its doors for the last time on Wednesday, May 1.
The closure will affect up to 20 members of staff.
Sean said he would like to thank locals and visitors for their ongoing support.
"The community has been a sensational supporter and it will be sad to see them leave The Wharf for the last time," he said.
"Hopefully we will be back open somewhere else soon."
Wayne said an attempt to employ Kermond's Hamburgers staff at The Wharf to bring in more business was thwarted by Moyne Shire, which administers the lease on the building..
He said in addition to the staff being a road block in the business' attempts to move forward, questions were raised about the council spending $70,000 on depreciation of the building.
Wayne said he and his brother were devastated to be closing the doors.
But they say they had been left with no other choice.
"We wish to thank the federal government, Moyne Shire Council and the wharf board for the opportunity," Wayne said.
"Sean and I will continue in Port Fairy so look out for us in the near future as we'll hopefully continue to serve and support the community where we can."
A Moyne Shire Council spokesman said the council had received requests from the tenant of the wharf building and was now following the process to action those.
"The wharf building is under a Crown Land Lease, which is significantly different to a standard commercial lease," the spokesman said.
"This means it takes time to notify the parties involved and seek their input.
"Council is now seeking advice from its legal representatives and the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action on how to progress the requests it has received from the tenant.
"We will continue to work with the tenant and their representatives towards a satisfactory outcome, which is in line with the signed lease agreement."
It comes after the owners of Pippies in Warrnambool decided to close after the owners couldn't come to an agreement with Warrnambool City Council over the lease.
Pippies' owners David and Mandy Stoddart have vowed to soon reopen in a new location and create "something as special again".
Mr Stoddart said they just couldn't come to an agreement on the lease.
Mrs Stoddart said the previous lease was for seven years and they had hoped to get the same again.
The city council has offered more detail around the lease negotiations and said the termination clause included in the initial offer of a five-year lease to Pippies' owners that related to the site's possible redevelopment included a requirement for the council to provide at least six months' notice.
"This five-year lease was not agreed to by the operators of Pippies," the council said.
The council then offered an 18-month lease without the redevelopment termination clause, the council said, which was also not agreed to.
