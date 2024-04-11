New recruits, teenage debutants ready for women's footy season-opener

THREE recruits and a teenage duo will make their Western Victoria Female Football League senior debuts for South Warrnambool in round one.
Western Australian Georgia McAlpine, Deakin University student Olivia Berriman and 2022 Hamilton Kangaroos premiership player Claire Logan will run out against new team Cavendish under lights at Friendly Societies' Park on Friday, April 12.
"Georgia and Olivia will probably play a little bit onball," Roosters coach Chris Meade said.
"Claire will play in the ruck. She had a season playing cricket with some of the girls at Allansford."
Ruck-defender Taylah Markham has also been cleared from Stawell but will not feature in round one.
Kate Noseda and Hannah Rooke, who played in the Roosters' 2023 under 18 premiership side, will also make their first appearances.
"Kate plays forward and Hannah will be playing forward and they (provide) a little bit more run and are very skilful," Meade said.
"It adds a little bit of youth to the group and a bit more mobility. They have a lot to offer."
Meade confirmed teenager Ruby Couch was part of the 2024 squad and would play once available.
Couch is sidelined with a knee complaint.
Meade said South Warrnambool, which finished runner-up to Hamilton Kangaroos last year, was excited about an increase in game time.
Quarters have increased from 15 minutes to 18 minutes, in line with the natural development of the competition.
Meade said Cavendish, in its first senior season, would be determined to start on a positive note.
"You don't know what to expect, they've picked up a handful from Hamilton's side which will be good," he said.
"We just want to be competitive (this season) and want to try and keep improving each week and have a lot of fun."
The senior match will start at 7.15pm with South Warrnambool and Cavendish to meet in an under 18 curtain-raiser at 5.30pm.
North Warrnambool Eagles and Port Fairy are also starting their under 15 seasons with a Friday night match at Bushfield Recreation Reserve from 6pm.
There are also senior, under 18 and under 15 matches on Sunday, April 14.
Koroit is making its debut in the under 15 competition against South Warrnambool at Friendly Societies' Park.
