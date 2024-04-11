The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

New recruits, teenage debutants ready for women's footy season-opener

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 11 2024 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Kate Noseda, pictured in the 2023 Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 grand final, will make her senior debut in round one of the 2024 season. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Warrnambool's Kate Noseda, pictured in the 2023 Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 grand final, will make her senior debut in round one of the 2024 season. Picture by Anthony Brady

THREE recruits and a teenage duo will make their Western Victoria Female Football League senior debuts for South Warrnambool in round one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.