Letters: Nuclear not the answer to our power problems

To all the nuclear energy armchair experts please be aware that nuclear power in Australia is illegal. In 1998 the Howard government legislated the prohibition of nuclear power.
So, until the federal parliament changes that legislation I suggest all nuclear armchair experts should save their energies because getting a change to that legislation is very uncertain.
Bill Keneley, Grasmere
The Coalition's nuclear energy strategy has been poorly researched at every level, and it is time the real facts are presented. Nuclear energy is more expensive than renewables. The cost and time to build just one small reactor, using current estimates $1.5 billion for a small-scale reactor and about eight to 12 years to construct. This cost would likely blow out to the $5 or $6 billion over this phase. A wind turbine costs around $1 million, do your own calculations.
Where to build, near major cities is unlikely given cost of land and the reaction of residents, it will need water supplies and like renewables, space for containment and security, and easy access to the national grid.
Where to build considering waste and security is a debate most politicians are not prepared to enter. A small reactor produces 25 tonnes of high-level waste per year generally this is reprocessed at a significant cost and then put into permanent storage for up to 25,000 years, cost for this unknown. This waste is highly toxic. At present the relatively small amounts produced from Lucas Heights has been reprocessed in France and placed into temporary storage in Australia.
The thousands of litres of cooling water will require costly chemical treatment prior to disposal. Decommissioning, in 50 to 60 years this will cost a similar amount to the initial construction plus inflation but be aware, no nuclear plant has been fully decommissioned and declared safe.
Rob Graham, Terang
A statement in The Standard regarding the blue green algae in the Curdies River was incorrect. The mouth of the river in Peterborough has not had an annual blue green algae problem for 30 years and all the locals know it.
The algae issue aligns exactly with the placement of the un-lined sewerage treatment dams right next to the Curdies River.
The dams, situated less than 400 metres from the river and just 1.5km from "The Peterborough Lake", should never have been put so close to the estuary. They leak across the land to the river and the green trail can be seen from the air over the dry summer period.
It is easy to blame fertiliser runoff and cattle contamination, but what has changed. The farmers today are much more diligent and responsible for their environment. Tests by Deakin University in their report says, "Phosphorus levels have slightly dropped and barely changed in 30 years".
All the locals believe it is the Wannon Water sewage dams and we think they are on the money.
It is our view the Peterborough algae problem, that has developed recently, will become a long running annual event unless the dams are fixed.
Ray Worland, Peterborough
Do all cat owners know where their cats are during the day and night? Cats are hunters, they will kill our natural wildlife if not kept under close control, this means permanently enclosed in the owners property.
On Wednesday I was walking along the boardwalk near Grannies Grave and Point Ritchie when a cat emerged from the bush. This cat had a collar and tag around its neck, so was owned by someone. It was a long way from any residence that I could see. It was looking, prowling, for food sources.
Please cat owners, protect our wildlife. Keep your cats at home 24/7.
Glenn Brotchie, Warrnambool
Indi federal community independent Helen Haines is to be applauded on her stance opposing the Victorian Government's heavy handed removal of local control over renewable energy projects.
While we need investment in renewable energy to address climate change, it should never be at the expense of having a strong local community voice and decision making powers. Helen Haines is once again a brilliant example of a community independent truly representing the best interests of her community.
Perhaps similar representation here would enable Wannon to take more control of its future.
Shelly Murrell, Allansford
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.