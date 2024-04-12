The Standard
Letters: Nuclear not the answer to our power problems

April 12 2024 - 10:00am
Nuclear power 'illegal'

To all the nuclear energy armchair experts please be aware that nuclear power in Australia is illegal. In 1998 the Howard government legislated the prohibition of nuclear power.

