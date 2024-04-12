Letters: Nuclear not the answer to our power problems

The Coalition's nuclear energy strategy has been poorly researched at every level, and it is time the real facts are presented. Nuclear energy is more expensive than renewables. The cost and time to build just one small reactor, using current estimates $1.5 billion for a small-scale reactor and about eight to 12 years to construct. This cost would likely blow out to the $5 or $6 billion over this phase. A wind turbine costs around $1 million, do your own calculations.