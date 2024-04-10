The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Family who lost beloved pet Odi haven't given up hope of bringing him home

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated April 10 2024 - 1:33pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Odi, a seven-year-old tri-coloured Australian shepherd went missing from the BIG4 Port Fairy Holiday Park on New Year's Eve 2023. Picture supplied
Odi, a seven-year-old tri-coloured Australian shepherd went missing from the BIG4 Port Fairy Holiday Park on New Year's Eve 2023. Picture supplied

A Melbourne family is hoping to broaden the search for their beloved Australian shepherd.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.