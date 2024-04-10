Family who lost beloved pet Odi haven't given up hope of bringing him home

A Melbourne family is hoping to broaden the search for their beloved Australian shepherd.
Odi, the seven-year-old beloved pet of the Johnston family, went missing from Port Fairy on New Year's Eve in 2023.
Yvette and Ben Johnston, their daughter Chloe and her friend were on an eight-day holiday at Port Fairy.
Mrs Johnston said the family went to the The Stump hotel (The Caledonian Inn) with Odi, who was born without a tail.
"We watched the parade, had some dinner then about 9pm my daughter said she would go back to the campsite with her friend," she said.
Mrs Johnston said Chloe took Odi back to the BIG4 Port Fairy Holiday Park because he was uncomfortable with the noise and crowd in town.
"They walked home and we were about 10 or 15 minutes behind them," she said.
"We got a call from her at 9.31pm (during the fireworks) just saying he got stressed and had broken free of where she had tied him up."
Mrs Johnston said Chloe had returned to her tent when her boyfriend chased Odi, who was still attached to his collar and lead, when he got loose.
She said Odi bolted down Albert Road and was later seen heading towards the road to Portland.
In the days after Odi's disappearance, the family took to social media.
Mrs Johnston said the response had been overwhelming.
"We are so eternally grateful for all of the support from the community," Mrs Johnston said.
"The support on social media has been extraordinary and we've had people drive to regional towns to put up posters."
Mrs Johnston said there had been a number of possible sightings of Odi.
"There are probably three or four possible sightings every week all over Australia," she said.
Mrs Johnston said the family, who missed Odi each and every day, was not giving up hope he would return home.
"It's a tough time for the family but we're just trying to remain hopeful."
Mrs Johnston said the family was lost without Odi, who would regularly travel with them, accompany them on regular walks and enjoy snuggles in the morning.
"Our suspicion is he's been taken out of the area," she said.
She asked people to keep an eye out for Odi and report any possible sightings on the Help Find Odi Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.