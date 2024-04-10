Industry figures welcome DAMA additions to help address skills shortages

The inclusion of a number of additional occupations on the Designated Area Migration Agreement has been welcomed by south-west industry figures.
Callaghan Motors dealer principal Steve Callaghan has four technicians through DAMA and said the program had proved successful for his business.
The extended agreement now includes motor vehicle parts interpreter/automotive parts salesperson - a move Mr Callaghan welcomes.
"We have four technicians (through DAMA) and that cohort of employees (parts interpreter) are hard to find," Mr Callaghan said.
"Our priority is to employ local people, but that's not always possible."
Mr Callaghan said attracting and retaining technicians had been an issue for some years.
A number of hospitality and tourism occupations, including accommodation and hospitality manager, cafe worker, waiter and bar attendant have also been added to the agreement.
Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism general manager Liz Price welcomed the addition but said it would not address all challenges businesses are facing.
"Adding additional occupations to the DAMA is positive for the region but only one mechanism needed to support addressing the long term challenge of attracting and retaining workers in the hospitality and tourism sector," Ms Price said.
She said DAMA was probably a more suitable pathway for medium to larger size businesses but not necessarily the preferred pathway for micro businesses who were often looking for greater flexibility with casual workers - especially when they had to scale up and scale down to manage peaks and troughs.
She said a shortage of chefs remained one of the biggest challenges for the sector.
"The cost of living challenges has seen spend contract over recent months and some businesses are responding by working with fewer staff and owners are often undertaking significantly more hours."
A number of occupations in the health industry, including general practitioner, surgeon and midwife have also been added.
The region has been experiencing a shortage of doctors for some years.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said the additional occupations would help businesses fill labour shortages across the region.
