Farmers warned thieves are targeting wool bales

Sheep farmers are being warned to secure their property and consider installing CCTV cameras after bales of wool have been stolen from two Hamilton district properties.
Detective Senior Constable Jackson Sharkey, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said there had been wool thefts committed at Croxton East and Dunkeld in recent days.
Between Thursday last week, April 4, and Saturday, April 6, offenders attended at Croxton East property on the Hamilton-Chatsworth Road.
There were "four or five" bales of mixed wool, which is marked with the owner's details, stolen from a shed.
The wool has been valued at $1500 and each bale weighs about 185 kilograms.
Then between Sunday, April 7, and Monday, April 8, offenders gained entry to two sheds at a farm on the Dunkeld-Cavendish Road towards Dunkeld.
There a six-by-four single axle trailer valued at $3000, a Stihl chainsaw ($1200), a large Honda generator ($6000) and several bales of wool were stolen.
CCTV footage obtained by police shows a white dual cab tray ute towing the stolen trailer.
Police suspect the wool bales were in the ute tray and the generator in the trailer.
The ute was seen going through Cavendish at 5.10am on Monday morning.
Detective Senior Constable Sharkey said it was not known if the thefts at Croxton East and Dunkeld were linked.
"Offenders have been targeting the theft of wool and we would ask farmers to secure their property and to consider installing security cameras," he said.
"We would be interested if anyone is offered cheap wool bales. Anyone with information about the thefts is requested to contact the Hamilton police station (5551 9100) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
