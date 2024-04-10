The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Always a silver lining': Pro opportunity for cyclist after shock diagnosis

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 10 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey McDonald, pictured at his family home in Camperdown in January 2024, is targeting a professional cycling contract. File picture
Bailey McDonald, pictured at his family home in Camperdown in January 2024, is targeting a professional cycling contract. File picture

Just a couple of months ago Bailey McDonald was having doubts about his future as an elite cyclist after a shock type-one diabetes diagnosis turned his world upside down.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.