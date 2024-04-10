'Always a silver lining': Pro opportunity for cyclist after shock diagnosis

Just a couple of months ago Bailey McDonald was having doubts about his future as an elite cyclist after a shock type-one diabetes diagnosis turned his world upside down.
Now the future is looking much brighter for the Brisbane-based Camperdown export, who is ready to make his return to racing.
The 20-year-old will contest the 140-kilometre Oceania championships road race in Brisbane on Friday, April 12, 2024 for UCI Continental outfit Team Bridgelane before heading to Europe in May to chase his dream of riding professionally.
He is one of just 10 riders invited to attend a camp with Team Novo Nordisk - a professional team exclusive to cyclists with type one diabetes.
"That's going to be a huge goal for the season, it's a five-day camp with them which will be a lot of testing and hopefully I can walk out with a professional contract," McDonald told The Standard.
"It's been my dream forever to race my bike in Europe and obviously there was a spanner thrown in the works but then there's always a silver lining to it and I guess this has been it.
"I can't thank them enough for the opportunity already and I'm just building towards July to be in good shape to impress them."
McDonald described the time since his diagnosis in January as an "absolute roller coaster".
The initial news came as a surprise to him, especially with no family history of the disease, and put a temporary halt on his first season riding for Team Bridgelane.
"It was all pretty doom and gloom in the beginning and there were a lot of question marks over my future in the sport but things quickly improved and I was able to see some pretty good specialists up here thanks to having some pretty good connections with friends that have family that are doctors and whatnot," he said.
"So they got me in pretty soon and got me back on track and to be honest it's actually been a lot smoother than I probably first thought. Obviously there's a lot of day-to-day managing that goes into it but it's all just pre-planning and thinking and learning on the fly with diabetes, there's no sort of set management or treatment, it's pretty personalised.
"It's been a pretty steep learning curve but it couldn't have gone better and to be back racing, it's 11 weeks, 78 days, since diagnosis, it's pretty incredible really."
McDonald is feeling much more confident about his cycling prospects and has been training ferociously in the lead up to his return.
He said he was feeling "back to normal" after the biggest training month he'd ever completed.
His time away from doing what he loves has also given him a new sense of perspective.
"I'm in some of the best form I've ever been in already, I'm recovering better, I'm training better, so it's been really comforting that it hasn't held me back in any way and in a sense has probably made me better," he said.
"But I think that just comes back to the perspective it gave me. It really gave me a chance to sit back and think about how much this sport means to me and to be back out here, I'd never take any day for granted now."
McDonald understands, as with any disease, there will be times when things go wrong but believes he has a good plan in place for his race return.
"It's just about staying composed and I'm lucky enough that my coach has been super invested in learning with me and he's going to be in the team car on Friday helping manage my glucose levels and I have family up here with Mum and Dad coming up for the weekend as well," he said.
"It's going to be a really special weekend to be back out there so soon."
