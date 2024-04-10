Strong reward as south-west all-rounder renews national cricket contract

Mortlake export Georgia Wareham has been rewarded for a standout international and domestic summer campaign with a new Cricket Australia national contract for season 2024-25.
The 24-year-old south-west product is coming off a bumper six months which saw the leg-spinning all-rounder play WNCL and WBBL, winning the Melbourne Renegades' player of the year.
Wareham backed up the home summer with dominant showings in Bangladesh for Australia's limited overs team while also winning a Women's Premier League title with Royal Challengers Bangalore in India.
She most recently smashed her first international half-century, whacking 57 off 30 balls against Bangladesh in Dhaka, proving her credentials as an all-rounder.
Cricket Australia's head of performance and national selector Shawn Flegler said the 17-player squad was well balanced.
"We feel the list features a great deal of depth and a variety of skill sets that will come into play throughout the various series scheduled for 2024-25, including the T20 World Cup and multi-format Ashes series," he said.
The Australian squad features six Victorian players, including Wareham for next season, with left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux returning to the contracted list after two injury ravaged seasons.
Australia's next international assignment will come in September against New Zealand with three Twenty20 matches to be played in Mackay and Brisbane in preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup in Bangladesh later that month.
Players will take a break until pre-season training kicks off in May with several winter camps.
