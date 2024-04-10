Large bucket of cash needed in budget to fix south-west roads, says Wannon MP

The federal government must make funding for south-west roads a priority in its 2024/25 budget, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
He said the region's roads were "deteriorating before our eyes".
Mr Tehan said delaying works to roads would only make the situation worse.
"The more they deteriorate, the bigger the job of fixing them will become," he said.
"I'd like to see the full amount of road funding that was in the budget and was taken out when Anthony Albanese won the 2022 federal election.
"I would also like to see the funding restored so that we can finish the Warrnambool to Melbourne upgrade of the railway line, including the new trains.
"They were funded but now seem to have disappeared off the agenda."
Mr Tehan said he also wanted to see the Regional Development Fund restored.
"We need that restored so that we can see projects like the upgrade of the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club go ahead," he said.
"We haven't had any announcements of funds to help communities upgrade key community assets."
Mr Tehan said the fund had previously funded upgrades to the Warrnambool Racing Club and Warrnambool Golf Club.
He said the federal government must also make addressing the chronic lack of housing a top priority.
"For the first time we are seeing the consequences of not having enough housing on the streets in the region," Mr Tehan said.
He said he believed Warrnambool needed a homelessness shelter, with more people being forced to sleep on the streets or in cars.
"Our charities are already stretched and what we're seeing - for the first time - is a need for a shelter."
Mr Tehan said the federal government must ensure that young people can afford to buy a home to take pressure off the rental market.
He said the federal government must build more housing as a matter of urgency.
"The situation we're in clearly shows their ability to get the balance right between providing housing and immigration growth of over 500,000 people a year is completely out of whack," he said.
