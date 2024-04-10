Buses to leave up to 32 minutes earlier than usual during week-long works

Bus replacements will leave Warrnambool train line stations up to 32 minutes earlier than usual during week-long maintenance works.
Coaches will replace trains for all or part of the journey during V/Line's annual maintenance and infrastructure works between Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 21.
Passengers have been asked to allow an additional 40 minutes travel time to their journey with buses expected to depart stations up to 32 minutes earlier than usual train times.
Trains will be replaced by coaches for the entire journey between April 15 and 19.
On April 13 and 14 passengers will board a bus between Warrnambool and Wyndham Vale stations with trains then running to and from Southern Cross.
That's except for the 7.40am Melbourne-bound service and the 7pm Warrnambool-bound service, which will be replaced by buses for the entire journey.
Buses will also run between Warrnambool and Wyndham Vale on April 20 and 21.
There is limited space for bikes on V/Line trains and coach replacement services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.