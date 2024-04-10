Two agencies short-listed in search for Dennington housing provider

Two agencies have been short-listed in a council plan to use former saleyards buffer land in Dennington for a $10 million key worker housing project.
Late last year, Warrnambool City Council unveiled the "unique idea" which could see 40 to 50 homes built along Harrington Road within a year or so.
The council called for expressions of interest in the project, and then ran a second expression of interest process which closed on March 8.
Two of four agencies - who are based in Victoria - have now been short-listed for further evaluation which will happen over the next month, a council spokesman said.
"Due diligence will involve a further detailed assessment of each agency's submission," the spokesman said.
Community consultation will happen in May and June.
The proposed key worker housing estate - to be built on council-owned land - is part of a fast-track plan to address Warrnambool's accommodation crisis.
The idea was for 40 to 50 new one, two and three-bedroom homes, which would be high-end prefabricated buildings, to be moved to the site.
The project would also be immune from the delays in the building industry because of the prefabricated design, the council says.
And under the state government's recent planning changes, the land is now eligible to be fast-tracked from its farming zoning to be used for housing.
But the estate would only be temporary, with the homes to be relocated after the 10 to 15-year lease expired.
Stories of people having to live in caravans for 12 weeks when they move to Warrnambool for work because they can't find accommodation, prompted the council to act. This idea, it hopes, will bring a fairly quick solution.
The council plans to use half as key worker housing with healthcare and human services workers likely to be prioritised. The other half will be used as affordable housing for women and children.
In order to be eligible for much of the state and federal government funding for key worker housing projects, the council said it had to be involved and a housing provider needed to be based in the region - something the region doesn't yet have.
But that gap could soon be filled, depending on the outcome of the expressions of interest process.
