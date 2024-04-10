Does council have to pay back the money for saleyards roof?

Warrnambool City Council is still in limbo over whether it has to pay back any of the more than $400,000 it got from the state government for a new saleyards roof.
Last year, the council told The Standard it was in discussions with the government over the future of the recently-installed $430,000 saleyards roof which had only been in use for about 18 months before the facility closed after a controversial 4-3 vote of councillors.
But the council said this week there had been no resolution in relation to the roofed area of the former saleyards.
"The decommissioning of the site is ongoing and there will be a further sale of items mid-year," a council spokesman said.
"The roof is being considered separately from the decommissioning process.
"Any decision about the roof will consider the strategic aims of the land use plan for the Caramut Road site."
A draft plan for the land use of the former saleyards was released earlier this year and was sent out for public consultation.
After years of touting the future of the facility and signalling future plans to upgrade the ageing infrastructure, the state government chipped in $429,581 for a new roof structure - a project that was completed in April 2021.
But about a year later, rumblings about the financial viability of the facility were beginning to ramp up and by the end of 2022 the facility had closed after a 4-3 vote of councillors to end more than 100 years of agricultural history in the city.
