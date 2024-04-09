Relationship bust up led to drink driving intercept

A Portland man was caught drink driving almost three times the legal limit in an unregistered ute after finding out his relationship had dissolved while he was completing army training.
Selwyn Alexander Williams pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 9, to drink driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Police said just before midnight on January 23 this year officers observed Williams driving a silver Mazda BT50 ute.
That vehicle was found to be unregistered, with the registration expiring on December 23.
Williams was intercepted on Lee Breakwater Road, provided a positive alcohol breath test and at 12.32am provided an evidentiary reading of .142 - almost three times the legal limit.
His vehicle was impounded which attracted towing and storage fees of more than $1000.
Williams told police he expected to exceed the alcohol limit when intercepted.
He said he had been drinking with friends after finding out his relationship had dissolved while he was completing army basic training.
A lawyer said his client had made a "silly mistake" and he had forgot to re-register his vehicle.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the case was another example of consequences caused by driving at about three times the legal limit and Williams had put himself and other road users at risk by driving.
Williams was fined a total of $1500 and his licence was cancelled for 14 months from January 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.