Relocated man gets a chance after imitation handgun found in car

A Queensland man with a colourful criminal history who has moved to Portland for a fresh start, has been given an opportunity in court.
Christopher Tuttle represented himself in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 9, charged with weapons offences.
He pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of an imitation firearm and bringing into Victoria a prohibited weapon - the imitation handgun.
Police said Tuttle had previously served a significant jail term after being sentenced in the Mount Isa court on charges including theft and drug possession.
Then at 3.39am on July 14 last year police intercepted Tuttle along Raglan Parade in Warrnambool and a search located what appeared to be a handgun in a black satchel in the rear of the vehicle.
The firearm was sent to the Victoria Police ballistic unit and found to be inoperable.
Tuttle said he moved to Victoria and Portland for a change and to leave his criminal connections behind.
He said he was not aware the imitation gun was illegal and it had been purchased by another family member and left in the car.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said there were strict laws in relation to people who had associations with drugs being in possession of weapons, firearms and even imitation firearms.
He said if the imitation handgun was accessible in a car and in a public place that would be a very different set of circumstances and he would have considered a jail term.
The magistrate said it appeared that Tuttle had his life on track, was renting a house and had a new job.
"Things are going very well and I don't want to disturb that," he said before putting Tuttle on a two-year good behaviour bond.
