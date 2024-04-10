Council rules out offshore wind farm public consultation, for now

A public survey to gauge how Warrnambool residents feel about having offshore wind farms off the city's coast has been ruled out by the council.
During public question time at Warrnambool's council's meeting on Monday, April 8, 2024, the council was asked if it would seek to understand the community's concerns via its Your Say page - something it has used for contentious topics such as the saleyards and art gallery.
But mayor Ben Blain said the council had made its position clear.
"I think the environmental aspects, we can all agree, is probably the number one thing we are all most concerned about and that's what we are putting forward," he said.
"At this point in time, no we won't be going out to consultation the same as Moyne Shire."
Acting chief executive officer Luke Coghlan said if the council did undertake community consultation, there would be no ability for it to implement its findings.
"Council is not conducting community consultation at this stage as it does not have any statutory power or control over the offshore wind zone," he said.
Mr Coghlan said the council acknowledged there was strong and varied attitudes to the Southern Ocean offshore wind zone.
Cr Blain said while the council was not the decision making body, it had been in touch with the minister before and after the zone had been declared.
"Council is engaged and will continue to be engaged," he said.
"It's my belief, and I think it is the belief of this council, that we are involved in the conversation to make sure we get the best outcomes.
"What that actually looks like is something that will become clearer as the process continues but we are only at the start."
Mr Coghlan said there would be a chance for more community consultation during environmental approval, management plans and commercial licence application stages.
The council was questioned why it was looking for any possible benefit when the city's unique aspects - whales, marine life, beaches, panoramic views and tourism - was at risk.
Mr Coghlan said the council would advocate for the best result for the city "at every opportunity".
"We acknowledge there are a number of potential impacts posed by the declared offshore wind zone and we will continue to speak to those responsible about how these things can be mitigated or avoided altogether," he said.
"We aim to keep an open dialogue with the relevant agencies so that council will be in a position to influence outcomes to maximise the potential economic benefit and minimise the environmental amenity and tourism impacts.
Cr Blain said the council needed to be staying in the conversation.
"If we're not in the conversation, we're not advocating for anything. By cutting communication, that's going to really create negative impacts for our city," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.