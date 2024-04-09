Under the Auld Pump: The day Mario met a VFL great

Mario Materia's family business is an icon in Warrnambool. He goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
MARIO MATERIA
Born: Warrnambool on May 22, 1972.
Wife: Dianne. Children: Tanya and Mario (junior).
Parents: Sam (passed away) and Anna. Siblings: Sam (junior), Paul, Rosa and Mark.
Education: St Joseph's Primary School Warrnambool before going to Warrnambool CBC which is now Emmanuel College.
Sporting highlight: It would have to relate my junior football career.
Mario, could you please be a bit more specific about your sporting highlight. Who did you play footy for in your younger years?
My greatest claim to fame regarding footy is playing for Fitzroy (which was zoned to Warrnambool) in a under 12 Big M game back in 1984 at the old Waverley Park.
The Fitzroy under 12 side comprised students from the primary schools around Warrnambool.
I can still remember we trained at the Jamieson Street primary school oval (in Warrnambool) in the lead up to the game.
We played Geelong in that game and their side was made up of students from around Geelong.
We lost the game which was disappointing but I was just glad to be getting a game.
I can still remember I had a few kicks which was really exciting and I'll never forget I wore number 16 in the game and Bill Lokan wore the same number in the senior side with Fitzroy back in that era and he happened to be my favourite player.
One of the lasting memories I have of playing in that game was we got the chance to meet the senior players in the dressing rooms.
Players like the great Bernie Quinlan, Matt Rendell and Mick Conlan were household names in footy circles and I got the chance to see them up close and say hello which was a really big thing for an 11-year-old boy from the country.
I'll never forget we left Warrnambool on what appeared to be a big bus and returned back home the same way.
Melbourne was a real eye-opener not only for me but for the other lads who made that trip. I played a bit more school footy but my career never really took off.
I also took part in a few other sports and had a stint playing junior soccer for a little side called West United down at Warrnambool's Jetty Flat.
Mario, I don't think I've got to remind you that you're coming up to your 52nd birthday. Any celebrations in store to acknowledge the event?
It'll just be a quiet day. Who knows, the family might organise something for my 60th birthday which is a few years away.
What did you think of school?
To be honest with you I never thought much of it. I was always pestering my parents for me to leave school but they kept on saying I needed an education.
I just wanted to go and work in the family fruit and vegetable shop in Liebig Street.
Let's talk about Materia Brothers. It's an iconic business in Warrnambool. What's the history of the family-run business?
My dad Sam and his brother Tom had a fruit and veggie business in Leongatha down the other side of Melbourne and decided to set up in Warrnambool back in 1964.
They liked the spot in Liebig Street and we still operate at the same site to this day - so it's 60 years we've been going for in that shop in September this year.
Tom decided to stay down in Leongatha after a year and Sam owned this shop.
Was there much competition in the fruit and vegetable business back in Warrnambool in 1964?
Sam would always say there was a lot of competition. I think there were five fruit and veggie shops which was a real lot when you consider there were not many people living in Warrnambool back in that era.
There was no supermarkets. Despite the competition, Sam used to say all the fruit and veggie shop owners in town helped each other out when needed.
It would have been really hard work as boxes were lifted by hand and items were put on shelves one by one. Forklifts have made it a lot easier. We got our first forklift in the mid-1980s.
They used to open the shop at 6.30am each day and close at 7pm. We sourced our produce from the old Queen Victoria Market and then the market in Footscray Road and now it comes from the market at Epping.
Mario, your dad Sam was the face of the business but sadly he passed away. I know time goes quick but what year did Sam pass away?
It was in October 2006 that Dad passed away following a battle with bowel cancer. Sam's story is an amazing one. He was raised on a small Italian island called Stromboli.
He was 15 when he moved to Australia and knocked on doors looking for work for three months before he got his first job in a fruit and veggie shop in Elsternwick.
He would always greet people when they would come into the Warrnambool shop. He used to work up to 120 hours a week and apart from working in the shop, he would make trips to the market in Melbourne three times a week to purchase produce.
Sam had an incredible work ethic. I'll never forget he was very sick for a few months but would turn up for work. He went to the doctor and was told his appendix was about to burst but he told the doctor he had to drive the truck to the markets in Melbourne in the morning.
The doctor said 'Sam, if we don't pull out your appendix now, there will be no tomorrow'. Sam went in the next day to get them out but was back at work within a few days.
Since Sam's passing mum Anna, my brother Paul and I have kept on running the family business. Paul and I go to the markets three times a week to purchase produce and we've tried to keep up the tradition which was put in place by our parents - 60 years of offering quality food at fair prices.
