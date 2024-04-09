Lawn Bar owners preparing for iconic comeback story this summer

The owners of a popular pop-up bar at Warrnambool's lawn tennis club are preparing for an iconic comeback story this summer.
The Lawn Bar prematurely closed in December 2023 after four break-ins in a fortnight left operators Tyson Jakitsch and Kat Boyd fearing for their safety and well-being.
"It was horribly disappointing to make that decision," M Jakitsch said on April 9, 2024.
But Mr Jakitsch is well-known for seeing the glass half full and has been working on turning a shipping container into a fresh, secure bar for the 2024-25 summer.
"We are excited to bring a new, fresh look to the Lawn Bar," he said.
"That's what the shipping container is all about - a fresh start."
Mr Jakitsch said while the container was still "in its shell form" he was looking forward to creating a modern contemporary bar which he expected to operate in December and January.
He said after the break-ins in 2023, he didn't believe he had enough time to secure the site to a level he felt comfortable with, without a "full shut down" of the space.
"It was going to take time and resources to get it up and running which is why we made that disappointing decision," he said.
But Mr Jakitsch said he was completely overwhelmed with the support of the community at the time.
He announced on Facebook in December 2023 the bar would be closing prematurely and there wasn't a spare seat in the house that night.
"Still to this day we have people say they were disappointed to not see us down there and that the community really wanted us to do it again," he said.
"They've been so positive down there the last few years and everyone loves a comeback story so that's one of the things we are trying to create.
"I think this is going to be a great opportunity to do it even better."
Mr Jakistch said the Lawn Bar had continued to support the tennis club, despite its early closure last summer, particularly during its Warrnambool Lawn Open during the March long weekend.
A marquee and mobile cocktail bar, among other equipment, was donated to the club during the event, which attracts hundreds of players each year and was recently awarded Most Outstanding Professional Tournament at the Victorian Tennis Awards.
"We really enjoy being down there and I think they enjoy having us too," Mr Jakistch said.
Mr Jakistch said having been in Warrnambool for more than a decade he saw an opportunity to bring something exciting to the southern part of the city.
"We thought it would be good to have another offering there during summer when all the campers are down and tourists are around enjoying the perfect place that is Lake Pertobe," he said.
"We love Lake Pertobe and just hoped we could contribute to that."
Mr Jakistch said he was "really appreciative" of the community's ongoing support.
"We look forward to seeing them again this summer," he said.
A Warrnambool man was jailed in April 2024 for handling items stolen during one of the break-ins.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.