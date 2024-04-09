The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Lawn Bar owners preparing for iconic comeback story this summer

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 10 2024 - 7:28am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lawn Bar operators Tyson Jakitsch and Kat Boyd are preparing for an iconic comeback story this summer. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
The Lawn Bar operators Tyson Jakitsch and Kat Boyd are preparing for an iconic comeback story this summer. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

The owners of a popular pop-up bar at Warrnambool's lawn tennis club are preparing for an iconic comeback story this summer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.