Stalwart 'a great advocate for city he loved', says Warrnambool mayor

Andrew Suggett did everything he could to help improve the city he loved, according to Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain.
Cr Blain paid tribute to Mr Suggett, who died on Friday, April 5 at age 80, at Monday night's city council meeting.
"I'd just like to take a moment to recognise the work of our community stalwart who we lost last week - Andrew Suggett OAM," he said.
"He was senior of the year in 2023, he was a fierce advocate for Parkinson's and he led the Parkinson's Support Group in Warrnambool from 2009 and he was actually on the board of Parkinson's Victoria, which is now Fight Parkinson's, from 2011 to 2017."
Cr Blain said Mr Suggett was also the chair of the city's combined health network and a member of a number of Warrnambool City Council committees.
"He was always very active in advocating for community projects - not just around Parkinson's - but just to have a better town," he said.
"He's going to be sadly missed and I would like to acknowledge all the work he has done.
"Our thoughts are with Betty and his family."
Dozens of people passed on their condolences to the Suggett family via The Standard's Facebook page.
"A great man who gave all to the community - a man who smiled and chatted to you and made you feel welcome in many ways. RIP Andrew," said Brenda Hampson.
"Deepest condolences to Andrew's family. He was one of the most compassionate and helpful men I know, a true gentleman. May you rest in peace," wrote Chris Thompson.
