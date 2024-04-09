'Loud mouthed and aggressive behaviour': Man jailed for 46 days

A Portland man who forced his way into a caravan and punched a man at a pub has been jailed for the 46 days he's already served in custody.
Luke Robinson, 35, pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 9, to charges including trespass and behaving in a riotous manner.
Police said between the evening of Sunday, February 18, and the next day Robinson forced entry to a caravan parked at a property on Markham Road in Heywood.
He damaged a door and the door frame to gain entry to the caravan.
About 5pm on Monday, February 19, Robinson was alleged to have gone to the Heywood Hotel where he approached a woman and man.
Police said he was abusive to the woman and then punched a man to the right side of his face.
Police dropped a charge of unlawful assault as the man wouldn't make a statement, but proceeded with a charge of engaging in riotous behaviour.
Bar staff were notified about what happened at the pub and contacted police, who attended and soon after arrested Robinson.
Police alleged Robinson spat at interview room walls in a police station and his jail cell windows.
Lawyer Stephenaie Caruso said her client had extensive experience working on farms and was now on a disability pension.
She said his use of drugs, in particular methamphetamine, as well as daily consumption of alcohol caused issues.
Ms Caruso said Robinson's issues included a mental health condition, post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.
She said her client had a lengthy criminal history and more time in custody would only exacerbate his issues.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offending was not the most serious and no one was seriously injured in what he described as "loud mouthed and aggressive behaviour in a pub".
He said the trespass was not a burglary and the 46 days in custody already served was a sufficient punishment.
In addition to the 46 days already served in custody, Robinson was also fined $500.
The magistrate told the defendant that in the past he had gone long periods of time without offending, which indicated he could be a productive and trouble-free member of the community.
But, Mr Lethbridge said Robinson was a grown man who needed to take control of his life, because if he was involved in offences involving violence again he would be jailed again.
