Driver with issues endangered roadworkers, loses licence

A Corangamite woman who drove through manned roadworks at night almost twice the speed limit has lost her licence for six months.
Nicole Fryers, 39, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, April 8, 2024, to a number of driving offences.
Those offences included two counts of evading police, as well as a charge of speeding, failing to stop after a police direction and twice failing to appear in court.
Police said at 4.50pm on February 18 last year Fryers was driving a Holden Barina near Forrest outside Colac when she drove at a fast rate towards Apollo Bay.
A police officer activated his emergency lights, but Fryers drove on, accelerating away.
Ten minutes later emergency services got a call about a medical incident and a woman required assistance near a cliff edge.
Police officers came across Fryers driving along the Great Ocean Road and she again failed to pull over.
She eventually stopped before stop sticks were deployed.
Police had received another call just a couple of days before, on February 14 at 9.50pm, about another incident near Princetown on the Great Ocean Road.
Police tried to intercept Fryers near Gibson Steps but she refused to pull over and went through a busy 40kmh roadworks zone at 72kmh.
There were a dozen workers at the site and the driver of a vehicle had to back up out of her way to let Fryers go through.
She then failed to appear in court on August 21 and again on September 25.
The court heard the woman has a range of complex issues but she now had support through the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
Her licence was suspended on medical grounds last year.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told the woman the offences happened more than a year ago and since then she had made "terrific" progress with the support of services.
He said the offending involved a mandatory six-month loss of her licence and he warned Fryers to not drive in that time or she faced stiff penalties.
The magistrate also placed Fryers on a good behaviour bond with the conditions that she continue to go to her appointments and work with her NDIS support team.
He said it was important Fryers managed her mental health and her driving had put people in danger.
