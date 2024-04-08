Man with boxcutter under the influence of drugs found back at old home

A 19-year-old Hawkesdale man who was found in possession of suspected illicit drug GHB and a boxcutter has been arrested back at his former home.
A police spokesman said the man was bailed last week to live at a Hawkesdale address.
Police were called on Monday night, April 8, 2024, and found the man was under the influence of illicit drugs at a Warrnambool property.
A search was conducted and the GHB and the boxcutter were located.
The man was arrested and remanded in custody.
It's expected he will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Tuesday.
Police are expected to oppose bail on the grounds the man could be a danger to members of the community, but under new bail laws the man is expected to be released from custody.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.