Emergency services respond to two-car collision in east of city

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash in Warrnambool's east.
It was reported two cars collided at the intersection of Princes Highway and Mahoneys Road shortly before 6pm on April 8, 2024.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman said firefighters arrived on scene at 5.58pm to find two vehicles involved in a crash.
"The scene was declared under control at 6pm," he said.
"Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police were also on the scene."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics responded at 5.50pm.
"No emergency treatment or transport was required," she said.
