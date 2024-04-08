'Stamp of confidence': Vote to save city's aged care from the chop

Aged care and disability services provided by Warrnambool City Council will grow and expand after a vote to keep the popular service.
The unanimous decision by councillors on Monday, April 8, 2024 has saved the most vulnerable in the community from the fate of those in other local government areas whose services faced the chop.
Cr Vicki Jellie said up to 1400 clients used the services and for Warrnambool council to "opt out would be a travesty".
"People receiving these services, some of them are the most vulnerable in our community," she said.
Neighbouring Corangamite Shire decided in January 2023 to cease aged care services by the end of June that year while Moyne Shire in January this year announced it would continue on with its assistance, retaining up to 20 jobs.
Cr Richard Ziegeler described it as one of the more essential services provided by council, and their loss would have left an "enormous hole" for the community's most vulnerable.
Cr Jellie said the overwhelming message from the community was for the council to keep, grow and diversify the services. Cr Debbie Arnott said the council was one of the largest providers of the service and to take it away or to try and transition out of it was "just not on".
Cr Arnott said the service was now financially stable. She said there were challenges ahead but there was time to instigate changes to help mitigate those.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said if council were to cease aged care service provision there wouldn't be enough local providers which had the capacity to deliver the volume of services provided by the council which could ultimately lead to a "market failure".
Mayor Ben Blain said it was a great outcome and labelled the decision "a stamp of confidence".
"We're actually going to deliver and expand services. I think that's a real feather in the cap for Warrnambool City Council," he said. "We do have an ageing population and something that's critical we continue to service. Need will continue to grow."
Cr Blain said the decision also gave assurances to staff that the council was committed to keeping and growing the services. "I'm quite proud to say that Warrnambool City Council is going against the trend of other LGAs."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.