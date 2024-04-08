Inside Racing: Hotel's charity auction offers lunch of a lifetime

Ever wished to have an overseas lunch with three high-profile racing identities?
Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel offers the chance of a lifetime to the winning bidder of its major auction item at a charity fundraiser on Monday, April 29.
On offer is lunch in Hong Kong for two people, eating up a feast with racing greats, jockey Hugh Bowman, trainers David Hayes and David Eustace.
The function which is organised by passionate racing fans Colin and Janice McKenna has raised more than $270,000 for charities since it was first started two years ago on the eve of the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
Union Station Hotel manager Renee Grant said the chance to have lunch in Hong Kong with Bowman, Hayes and Eustace will be the big ticket item at the function.
"We're putting up some amazing auction items but I would say having lunch with Bowman, Hayes and Eustace in Hong Kong will create plenty of interest," Grant told The Standard.
"The package includes flights to and from Hong Kong plus accommodation for three nights. I'm not sure what money it will raise but it should be a substantial amount.
"The function has been a huge event for the last two years but this year Colin and Janice have really lifted the bar. It's going to be a massive event and tickets are selling fast."
Betting giant Sportsbet has jumped on board as naming rights sponsor for the function and hosts the Calcutta on the Wednesday night of the carnival.
Grant said it was exciting to have Sportsbet playing a major role in the functions at the hotel during race week.
"Sportsbet have been sensational helping out with the charity fundraiser," Grant said.
"We're over the moon to have them involved and to have former top jockey Simon Marshall hosting the Calcutta on the Wednesday night should make it a great event.
"We're really looking forward to a huge week of activities at the hotel."
Sportsbet chief financial officer Nathan Arundell said they were delighted to be involved in the charity fundraiser.
"There is an incredible buzz around the 'Bool during the carnival and Sportsbet is delighted to support the Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, which is such a major part of the local community," Arundell said.
"The That Day In May Charity Fundraiser is a fantastic fundraising event for local charities and the National Jockeys' Trust and we are particularly excited by the Wednesday night Calcutta prior to the Cup. This brings even more excitement to life to three days of high-quality racing at the 'Bool and the Sportsbet Warrnambool Cup at Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club."
Grant said numerous high-profile racing identities would be at April 29's charity fundraiser including Australia's number-one race caller Matt Hill, leading trainers Ciaron Maher, Danny O'Brien, Ben, JD and Will Hayes and Charlotte Littlefield plus top jockeys Jamie Kah, Ben Melham and former champion jockey Brent Thomson.
TOP Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu is ready for a return to racing.
Tuvalu has pleased trainer Lindsey Smith in track gallops over the past few weeks after pulling up sore in Perth's Railway Stakes in November 2023.
"Tuvalu is in great shape," the veteran trainer said.
"I was originally looking at running Tuvalu in the Victoria Handicap but we were a bit behind to have him ready for the race.
"He's had a couple of trials to get him right for his first-up run. We gave Tuvalu a good break after his unplaced run in the Railway Stakes.
"He pulled up a bit sore following that run but he's good now. I'm thinking of sending Tuvalu over to Adelaide for its carnival. They have a few nice races programmed which could really suit Tuvalu."
The lightly-raced six-year-old has won eight of his 21 starts and collected more than $1.8 million in stake-money for his connections.
POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig had a big couple of days winning three races at two different tracks.
Dabernig's winning run started with Dantooine winning a maiden at Avoca on Saturday while Adandiman and Kikusui were successful at Ballarat on Sunday.
Tom Madden had the winning ride on Dantooine while apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley booted home Sunday's two winners for her master.
Dabernig said it was great to see Weatherley enjoying a good run.
"Jordyn is doing a great job," he said.
"Jordyn is gaining more and more experience and that is paying dividends for her. I'm confident other trainers will chase her for rides over the winter months when her claim will be a big advantage.
"Dantooine put the writing on the wall for an early win with a good debut run at Terang. The VOBIS bonus for the win is really handy.
"Dantooine has only had eight starts for us and two of those have resulted in wins. I'm confident Kikusui will go through the grades."
Dabernig said he's hoping to have numerous runners at the upcoming Warrnambool May Carnival.
YOUNG jockey Ben Allen copped a 14-meeting suspension after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Mantua at Cranbourne on Friday.
Stewards deemed the incident to be in the high range and had considered charging Allen with reckless riding but instead laid the careless riding charge.
Allen, who rode Dubious to victory at Caulfield on Saturday, began his suspension at midnight on April 7 and ends April 18.
A 35-strong draft from powerhouse Yulong and a share in dual stakes-winning sprinter Malkovich headline the Inglis Digital April (early) sale.
The Yulong draft provides breeders and racegoers a unique opportunity to purchase quality yearlings and buy into strong families.
The draft includes mares in foal and with foals at foot by sires such as Pride Of Dubai, Grunt and Lucky Vega as well as yearlings by Written Tycoon, So You Think and Maurice.
A 2.5 per cent share in quality sprinter Malkovich is another enticing entry in the sale.
Malkovich is already a winner of almost $1 million, having won eight races.
In total the April (early) sale consists of 372 lots which comprise 178 racehorses (77 race fillies), 107 broodmares, 51 yearlings, 28 racehorse shares, six yearlings and a stallion.
The final countdown of bidding for the sale begins at 10am on Wednesday, April 10.
