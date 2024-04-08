Accused man caught with homemade firearm after thefts that terrified woman

An accused man was caught with a homemade firearm after allegedly stealing petrol from a rural farming property twice in as many days, leaving an elderly woman terrified.
Andrew Dwyer, 37, is prohibited from possessing weapons under the Firearms Act and has previously been jailed for having hand-crafted weapons, including a nerf gun capable of firing .22 calibre ammunition.
He was arrested during a police raid at his home in Larralea, north of Camperdown, on April 5, 2024, and subsequently charged with firearm and theft offences.
Mr Dwyer appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 8 where he applied for bail.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Rachel O'Connor told the court police were in possession of CCTV footage which allegedly captured Mr Dwyer attending a rural and remote location in Cressy overnight on April 4 and 5.
She alleged the man drove to the location in a silver Commodore sedan with false registration plates and gained entry by cutting two padlocks with a battery-powered angle grinder.
Senior Constable O'Connor said Mr Dwyer held a disqualified probationary licence at the time.
She said on both occasions the accused drove to a petrol bowser located on the property and stole fuel.
The officer said the alleged elderly female victim, who lived alone at the Cressy property, was "scared out of her mind".
"She doesn't feel like she could defend herself (if he returned)," Senior Constable O'Connor said.
She said police raided Mr Dwyer's home as part of a firearm prohibition search on April 5.
Mr Dwyer is subject to a firearm prohibition order which was served in 2021.
The order gives police power to search the man's home and car at any time for up to 10 years.
Senior Constable O'Connor said a search of Mr Dwyer's car uncovered an angle grinder and other items believed to be linked to the Cressy fuel thefts.
She said a shotgun cartridge was found in the accused man's bedroom and a homemade slam gun in the rear of a shed.
She said the firearm was made out of two pipes welded together with a pin in the barrel and that if slammed together was capable of firing loaded ammunition.
Mr Dwyer allegedly told police the homemade firearm must have been there from when he made them "the other time".
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge noted a photo of the firearm appeared to show it was covered in dust.
The court heard the man had a number of outstanding matters before the court, including theft, carrying an offensive weapon in court and dangerous driving offences.
Senior Constable O'Connor said Mr Dwyer was a significant risk to the community and had recently been involved in a police pursuit that lasted an hour and allegedly reached speeds of more than 170kmh.
She said the man repeatedly put the safety of the public and police at risk.
The magistrate agreed the alleged offending was serious and Mr Dwyer was a real risk to the community.
But he said those risks could be ameliorated with strict bail conditions, including a $5000 surety.
If the surety is provided Mr Dwyer will be released from custody.
Other bail conditions include he not go within 500 metres of the Cressy property and an overnight curfew.
He will appear in court again at a later date.
