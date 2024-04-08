The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Accused man caught with homemade firearm after thefts that terrified woman

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 8 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused man caught with homemade firearm after thefts that terrified woman
Accused man caught with homemade firearm after thefts that terrified woman

An accused man was caught with a homemade firearm after allegedly stealing petrol from a rural farming property twice in as many days, leaving an elderly woman terrified.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.