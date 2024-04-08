The Standard
Thieves steal smokes, alcohol and flavoured milk from supermarket

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 8 2024 - 1:13pm, first published 11:53am
A white flatbed truck, similar to a Mitsubishi Fuso, with a light fitted to the cabin roof, was seen at Lismore. Anyone who sees the truck is requested to immediately contact Triple Zero (000).
Two offenders have been captured on security camera footage breaking into the Lismore Foodworks supermarket and stealing cigarettes, bottles of spirits and flavoured milk.

