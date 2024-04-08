Thieves steal smokes, alcohol and flavoured milk from supermarket

Two offenders have been captured on security camera footage breaking into the Lismore Foodworks supermarket and stealing cigarettes, bottles of spirits and flavoured milk.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said between 7pm on Sunday, April 7, and 6.50am on Monday morning, April 8, 2024, two offenders gained entry to the Foodworks supermarket in Lismore's Heriot Street by cutting a padlock and forcing open a door.
They then broke into a cabinet where an unknown quantity of cigarettes were taken.
The thieves also stole 15 bottles of alcoholic spirits as well as 22 bottles of Ice Break flavoured milk from a fridge near the front entrance.
"CCTV shows two offenders driving a white flatbed truck with unidentifiable number plates," Detective Senior Constable Ryan said.
"On Sunday afternoon in Port Campbell it is believed the same offenders in a white flatbed truck were responsible for stealing petrol from a service station valued at $153.83.
"Again the truck - a Mitsubishi Fuso or similar - was not fitted with number plates.
"We are requesting that anyone who sees that white flatbed truck - which has a yellow light on the roof of the cabin - contact Triple Zero (000) immediately so local police officers can be notified."
