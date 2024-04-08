Gas leak in Hamilton's Shakespeare Street

Hamilton residents are warned emergency services are attending to a gas leak.
A Country Fire Authority spokesman said emergency services personnel were in the process of isolating a natural gas leak due to a ruptured gas main in Hamilton's Shakespeare Street.
He said at 10.45am there was currently no threat to the community, but anyone interested should continue to stay informed at emergency.vic.com.au and monitor conditions.
People are asked to follow the instructions of police and emergency services who are at the scene.
Shakespeare Street is closed between Lonsdale Street and Milton Street. Residents in that area are warned they may smell gas.
