Concrete pad poured as city's $2 million reserve revamp takes shape

The $2 million revamp of Warrnambool's Brierly Recreation Reserve is taking shape with a new concrete pad paving the way for a cricket wicket.
The run-down Brierly clubroom was demolished in 2023 to make way for a larger ground which will be home to two soccer pitches and the new synthetic turf cricket wicket.
The concrete pad was poured during the first week of April 2024.
The first load of 2000 cubic metres of river sand will arrive shortly to be installed as the base ready for the grass turf rollout.
The rollout of turf will begin in late April and be completed in May with the new surface to be ready for the cricket season later this year.
Warrnambool City Council will allow the turf to settle in and establish a strong root system.
New lighting towers are expected to be installed in May, providing enough light to meet Football Victoria's semi-professional competition and professional training requirements.
The works are on track to be completed as planned by June-July.
"This is leading towards a really great outcome for the north-east Warrnambool community and for those involved in soccer and cricket," Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said.
"The playing surface will be vastly improved and the reconfiguration of the oval creates two new soccer fields for what is a growing sport in the south-west."
Warrnambool Rangers Soccer Club will relocate from Jones Oval to the reserve's new soccer fields in 2025.
The council is also in the process of sourcing a community engagement specialist to work with the north-east Warrnambool community to develop a function brief for a Sports and Community Hub at Brierly.
It said it was an important step in the delivery of the master plan as it would ensure the hub meet community needs, while also informing a business case required to attract government funding.
In March a delegation of councillors and senior staff discussed funding for Brierly Reserve with the state government as part of council's advocacy efforts.
