Champion Blue 'pivotal' as reigning premiers open season with win

A two-time Wilma Wallace medallist who was best-on-court in last year's A grade grand final for Nirranda has picked up where she left off with a standout display to kick off the Warrnambool and District league season.
Blues champion Cloe Marr starred as the reigning premiers defeated Merrivale 58-42 in the grand final re-match on Saturday, April 6.
Marr, opposed to North Warrnambool Eagles gun Skye Billings, who played for the Tigers on the day after playing Hampden league open netball earlier in the day, showed all of her class in the decisive match up.
New Blues coach Maddie Hunger, who experienced her first win as A grade coach after taking the reins from Lisa Arundell, said the star was integral all day on the gun goal attack.
"It was a bit of a surprise (to play against Billings), but we took it in our stride and we're just so lucky we've got so much depth across the squad," she said.
"Cloe was a good match-up for Skye and I think it was a really competitive contest between them all game. Cloe was our best on, she had a great game considering she's coming off a foot injury.
"The way she was able to play on Skye was pivotal in the long run. Skye is dominant so to see a good contest was really important for us."
Hunger said there was lots to take out of the win moving forward.
"It's always nice to win. We've got a lot to take out of it, it's a new kind of side, a few new combinations and I probably coach a little bit different," she said.
"All the girls were happy with the performance and it was great to have a few goals now to work towards.
"We were really striving to get the wins across A grade and A reserve, we operate as a whole squad so that was great.
"It was important to us to start the season on the right foot. Going into it we weren't really sure what we were coming up against, they are a really new look side so that was good to get that test early in the season.
"Being first round there's a lot of building to do and get that hit-out early on."
Old Collegians A grade mentor Andrew Sloane, meanwhile, says an injection of youth and steadiness in the defensive end proved crucial in its convincing 20-goal win on Saturday.
The new-look Warriors, who showcased some impressive signs in their opening fixture against Merrivale despite losing, defeated a new-look Panmure 62-42 away from home to register a maiden win of the season.
Sloane recorded his first win since taking over as Warriors A grade coach and said it was always a nice feeling to grab the four points.
"It was fantastic to see some improvements from last week (loss to Merrivale) and walk away with the win," he said.
"Winning's always a nice feeling, being able to walk with the W is always positive."
Sloane said defensive duo Abbey Titmus and Annabel Lucas stood out and provided a steadying influence.
He also heaped praise on the Warriors' emerging crop of developing youth who provided spark.
"They (Titmus and Lucas) were excellent in defence with lots of intercepts and definitely worked really hard," he said.
"I felt our junior development players, like Lucy Murray, (Paige) Kermeen held their own and did some great things."
Sloane said last week's loss to the Tigers was a nice learning experience for the young group who were gelling nicely.
"We worked on a few things and felt our positioning on court and transitions into the goal circle came into fruition (today)," he said.
"The way they talk to each other and interact off the court and on the court, it's like they've been playing together for years."
In remaining matches, Allansford kicked off its 2024 campaign with a 49-40 win against Timboon Demons on the road in coach Jess Rohan's first match in charge, Kolora-Noorat got the better of South Rovers in a 48-30 win at home, while Dennington held off a brave Russells Creek to record a 38-33 win.
