Homemade gun seized, man in custody after police bust north of Camperdown

A homemade firearm has been seized and a man is in custody after a police bust north of Camperdown.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan said Acting Sergeant Kate Schroeder, Warrnambool police crime investigation unit detectives and Camperdown uniform members raided a property in Larralea on April 5, 2024.
"A homemade firearm and a shotgun shell was located at that residence," he said.
He said the raid
He said a man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and charged with firearm-related offences.
The detective said the man was also charged with thefts of fuel which police will allege took place near Cressy overnight on April 3 and 4.
He said the man was subject to a firearm prohibition order which was served in 2022.
The order gives police power to search the man's home and car at any time for up to 10 years.
Detective Senior Constable Ryan said it was a win to get dangerous weapons off the streets.
"Any firearm, whether homemade or not, is dangerous," he said.
"They can fall into the wrong hands and are often used to threaten or commit serious offences."
Anyone with information should contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
