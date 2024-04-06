Large crowds but fewer bidders at five auctions across the city

Three minutes and two bidders was all it took for a north Warrnambool home to sell at auction on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
The property at 5 Maneroo Court was one of five homes across the city to go under the hammer.
The three-bedroom property had been guided at $550,000 to $590,000 with bidding from two families pushing the sale price to $595,000 within minutes.
There was an opening bid of $550,000 and offers rose in $10,000 increments with a $5000 bid at the end.
Harris & Wood Real Estate auctioneer Matthew Wood said the auction saw strong bids from local buyers.
"It was a very well-presented home which was a credit to the owners," he said.
Across the city there were large crowds but fewer bidders.
A four-year-old property at 12 Gat Sing Way in Dennington was passed in with no bidders despite drawing a 15-person crowd.
Harris & Wood Real Estate agent Tom Symons said established homes in new estates usually had strong competition as people were becoming less inclined to build new homes due to increased costs and delays.
"It was surprising (to be passed in) but we will keep on charging," he said.
"It will go back to a private sale during the week."
A three-bedroom property at 1 Dooley Street, just a stone's throw from the Maneroo Court house, had a single bid of $581,000 at auction and was passed in but later sold for $595,000 following negotiations.
The local first home buyers were "ecstatic" to be moving from a nearby location, the auctioneer said.
Another property was passed in at Jordan Place in Toohey Estate, off Wangoom Road.
Warrnambool director and auctioneer Fergus Torpy said the property was only six to eight-months-old and was in a good location in the highly sought-after estate.
The auction drew a large crowd but no bids were made.
"We have had quite a few interested parties since so we will have more discussions and go from there," Mr Torpy said.
He said earlier that morning a local first home buyer snatched up a three-bedroom property at Tower Square, in east Warrnambool.
Bids opened at $400,000 and the home sold for $442,500.
That came after an online auction on Wednesday, April 3, that saw the sale of a custom-built home on an 8.6-acre block at Narrawong.
Mr Torpy said the Princes Highway property with ocean views sold for just under $1.5 million with interest locally, in Melbourne and New Zealand.
