Time to wind back your clocks as daylight saving comes to an end

Daylight saving will finish in Victoria this Sunday, April
Residents are reminded that when daylight saving ends, they need to turn their clocks back one hour.
This needs to be done prior to 3am on Sunday.
Clocks were first wound forward in 1942 to save on fuel during the First World War.
The cost saving measure was then abandoned in 1944, until it was adopted once again in Tasmania in 1967.
NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT followed suit in 1971, although Queenslanders discontinued the practice the following year.
Residents are also reminded that the end of daylight saving is a good opportunity to replace all batteries in smoke alarms throughout their homes.
The Country Fire Authority and Fire Rescue Victoria recommends checking your smoke alarm - press 'test' and wait for the beeping sound, then each month continue to test, vacuum, and dust your alarm to remove any particles that may affect its performance.
