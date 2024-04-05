Cream of the crop: Star cricketer crowned league's best

Warrnambool cricket star Steph Townsend has capped off an extraordinary season on the field by taking out of the one state's highest individual honours at the Victorian Premier Cricket awards.
The Geelong gun and Koroit senior cricket coach won the coveted Una Paisley Medal on Friday, April 6 as the champion player of the Women's Premier XI competition, just a year after winning the Sue Woolcock Award as best player of the second XI competition.
The all-rounder, 31, who is considered a strong contender for a Victorian state and WBBL contract next season, won in a thrilling count at the MCG over Carlton's Cailin Green by one vote.
The award first came into the competition in 1978-79 with some of Victoria's greatest ever female players winning the medal and going on to play at the elite level.
In an entertaining acceptance speech, Townsend credited her hometown, describing herself as "just a gardener from Warrnambool who talks a lot of dribble and loves VB tinnies".
Townsend played nine one-day matches across the season, scoring 458 runs at an average of 57.25 and was the leading run-scorer in the home-and-away rounds, as well as taking three wickets and snaring seven catches and a stumping.
She was also named in the Women's First XI Team of the Year for her efforts.
Townsend told The Standard on Saturday she was privileged to win the award.
"It hasn't really sunk in to be honest, it's an incredibly surreal feeling," she said.
"It's a huge honour. It might take a while (to sink in). It's not something I ever thought I was really capable of.
"I had a nice season but it's not ultimately what I play cricket for but it's a huge honour. To join a list of huge names, legends of Victorian cricket is something I'll cherish."
It's been an incredible season for one of the south-west's most well-respected athletes, with Townsend - also a champion premiership netball player with Nirranda - representing her state on numerous occasions.
She was called up to Victoria's WNCL squad this season and led Victoria Country to the National Country Cricket Championships grand final where she scored the most runs for her state with 270 - second across the country.
Townsend - who used to play with Essendon Maryibrnong Park and Melbourne where she won two women's first XI premierships - said it was an exciting time for female cricket in the south-west.
"One of the big factors leaving Melbourne and going to Geelong two years ago was the fact that there was no pathway in the vicinity of Warrnambool to play Premier Cricket," she said.
"I wanted to help create something at Geelong and hopefully inspire girls this way to play Premier Cricket.
"As a club we're doing everything correct and hopefully be in a position to have the next Georgia Wareham play for Geelong.
"It's exciting to be a part of."
The 31-year-old said she wasn't looking too far ahead with her cricket but believed if given the opportunity she had plenty to give.
"I know within myself as a player that I'm capable of the next level, I'm a very competitive person and if an opportunity arose I'd consider," she said.
"I'm not going to sit here and be hopeful, I'll keep living my life, keep coaching, keep playing netball.
"If it comes it'll be fantastic. There's a lot of factors to weigh up but it'd be a privilege to be considered."
Dandenong great Brett Forsyth was the other major winner on the night, winning his second Jack Ryder Medal as champion player of the first XI competition after a dominant season for the Panthers.
